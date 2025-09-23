 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094605 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes for a couple of issues:- Jobs could be lost by robots if they found a job but were moving to charge as a state set incorrectly. Routine repair checks for walls not always getting an adjacent space destination. Builder mode build menu tooltips missing, and tile graphics could disappear after pause menu shown.

Patch Notes:-

  • Fix: Jobs can be lost via JobNoLongerExists check, move JobOverrideChargeCheck to separate JobOnMoveCharge check.
  • Fix: RoutineRepairChecks for walls need to check path to tile next to.
  • Fix: Builder mode - build menu item gfx not showing after pause menu on first view.


Nick

