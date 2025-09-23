HOTFIX UPDATE: CRITICAL ISSUES FIXED!







FIXES INCLUDED



• Fixed soldier gun shot and some audios not playing properly

• Resolved boss characters accumulating on ground

• Fixed save file directory issues for new players

• Improved exit game stability

• Updated flamethrower soldier sound

• Balanced audio volume levels

• Tutorial boost step now auto-triggers enemy waves

• Video player system stabilization

• Updated Unity editor version

• Disabled ALT toggle info by default (press ALT to re-enable building level indicator visuals and zombie health bars)

• General performance optimizations







CONTINUED SUPPORT



We're constantly monitoring community feedback and working to improve the game experience. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please let us know through our community channels.



Your feedback drives our improvements!





WHAT'S NEXT



This hotfix addresses immediate concerns, but we're not stopping here. Our roadmap continues with Part 2 coming October 11, bringing even more improvements and new features to City Defense Z.



Stay tuned for more updates and keep the feedback coming!



Report Issues & Feedback



Official Website



City Defense Z Wiki



We're listening, we're fixing, we're improving. Your experience matters.



---

