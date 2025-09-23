Global Magnates: Shipping Tycoon, the maritime simulation game, placing you at the head of a fledgling shipping empire with a new technology, the shipping container, is live now!

Become a Global Magnate and experience:

⚓ Campaign Mode - Build a shipping empire from the ground up.

⚓ Sandbox Mode - Open up hundreds of ports around the world and experience trading on a global scale.

⚓ Workshop Support – Share your unique nautical chart of the sea and your routes.

⚓ Procedurally Generated Events – Capacity harvests, port strikes, ship spots...... Each playthrough has a different experience!

Thank you to all the Magnates who have been with us throughout our voyage. It's you who has made our small freighter sail smoothly over the past two years! 🌍

Now, set sail and conquer the world's oceans! 🌊