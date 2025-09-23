 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 September 2025 Build 20094437 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Global Magnates: Shipping Tycoon, the maritime simulation game, placing you at the head of a fledgling shipping empire with a new technology, the shipping container, is live now!

Become a Global Magnate and experience:

⚓ Campaign Mode - Build a shipping empire from the ground up.

⚓ Sandbox Mode - Open up hundreds of ports around the world and experience trading on a global scale.

⚓ Workshop Support – Share your unique nautical chart of the sea and your routes.

⚓ Procedurally Generated Events – Capacity harvests, port strikes, ship spots...... Each playthrough has a different experience!

Thank you to all the Magnates who have been with us throughout our voyage. It's you who has made our small freighter sail smoothly over the past two years! 🌍

Now, set sail and conquer the world's oceans! 🌊

Changed files in this update

Depot 2644591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link