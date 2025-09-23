V1.1.0 is live!

New Boss, settings, refreshed Colored Trinket Packs, and more await. Details below!

We're planning further optimizations and features like Batch Field Expansion, blocking lethal self-damage cards, long-press continuous card drawing, disabling Trinkets, Quick Play for specific cards, and ongoing fixes for lag in certain playstyles.

We'll keep tweaking balance and playability! Thanks for supporting our two-person team!

V1.1.0 Changelog

New Additions

Added Massive Cataclysms [Descent] to Endless Mode. Added Settings - Gameplay - Maximum Number of Products on the Field to adjust Product play speed. Added Settings - Visuals - Hide Gold Animation. Added Settings - Visuals - Hide Product-to-Bag Animation. Added Trinket Pack refresh, enabling one refresh per trinket-pack opening.

Adjustments & Optimizations

[Bouillon Bag] now accurately shows its generated [Chicken Bouillon] cards. Slightly increased node count in Stage 3 for better progression. Streamlined auto-draw logic for [Temporary Time Scale Limit]: stops drawing when [Dangerous Cards] exceed 0. Enhanced visual design of select UI buttons for better clarity. Lowered sound effect volume for endgame scoring and story interface exits. Removed [Larva] and non-disaster-year [Bug] mechanics (e.g., Dozy Bug, Woodborer, Black Hole Bug, Dizzy Bug, Parasite, Leech Bug, Locust). Reworked [Imperial Jade] into a Product card with improved gold generation. Adjusted [Dewdrop Vending Machine] to an early/mid-game event, now allowing debt purchases. Optimized performance for [Full Gift] and [Chaos Mushroom] during Product generation. [Year-End Bonus] total count now supports a wider range of numerical values. Total Revenue during Endgame Scoring now supports a wider range of numerical values. Boosted overall game performance for smoother runtime. Upgraded [Field Zoom] display to support finer scale adjustments. Eliminated lag when accessing the play record interface. Reduced performance delays when loading/saving with many Products. Mitigated lag from stacking multiple [Pig]s.

Bug Fixes

Resolved message prompt icon showing default emoji (yellow bean face) incorrectly. Corrected gold accumulation displaying as negative during rapid increases. Fixed [Yearly Revenue] incorrectly showing as negative. Fixed [Yearly Revenue] values appearing as negative. Addressed [Yearly Revenue] numbers overflowing the display box when too long. Fixed inventory card details tooltip lingering on screen. Corrected A or D key presses unintentionally triggering [Field Zoom]. Fixed [Chrysanthemum King] counter showing negative values. Removed deprecated [Sack of Gold] Trinket from Codex display. Aligned [Ore Bag] card description with its actual effect. Fixed abnormal field display when entering [Tutorial] right after game start. Ensured plant cards gray out (unusable) immediately after reaching Harvests This Turn limit. Fixed game entry failure after selecting [Starting Effects: Starting HP -30%, Receive a Blue Card Pack]. Prevented field objects from being moved through the map interface after closing the menu. Fixed [Starting Effects] persisting incorrectly when switching save files. Corrected [Chicken Bouillon] Product icon displaying as [Dewdrop]. Fixed [Primal Stone] event allowing two card deletions on second trigger. Corrected shop interface HP display exceeding max HP after event-driven HP cap changes. Fixed [Mill Two] card effect freezing game flow when no cards remain in the deck. Aligned [Bouillon Bag] activation timing with its description. Resolved issue where turns failed to end properly in specific cases. Resolved an issue where item attributes could incorrectly stack multiple times after upgrades or transformations. Fixed a bug where the final unlockable content could be repeatedly triggered in certain scenarios.

Bug Reporting & Save File Submission

If you encounter issues during gameplay, providing your current game save file is the fastest way for us to identify and fix problems.

To send your save file:

Press Win+R to open the Run window. Enter %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/VisionRana/RanaCard. Zip all contents of the folder and upload the compressed file.

Bug Reporting & Save File Upload:

If you encounter any issues or want to dive deeper into the Rana Card world, join our official Discord Channel.

We truly appreciate your feedback and support in helping us make Rana Card better!