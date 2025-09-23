 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094323 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjust the card images and standing illustrations of some characters to make them closer to the original character settings, and add expressions for different states:

Dragon Vein Dancer Miffy Salisa

Hacker Ye Kai

Beggar Princess Yelv Yao

Changed files in this update

Depot 2649801
  • Loading history…
