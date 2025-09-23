 Skip to content
23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Trying to move while a worn backpack is overweight will now notify the player that they are over-encumbered
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs talking to you failed to close any open windows, potentially causing the inventory UI to become stuck open if you rolled or auto-walked into an NPC dialogue situation while having inventory still open
  • Fixed an issue with Autorun ('=' key) not working caused by the recent changes to Enhanced Input

