We are happy to announce that to celebrate Time Survivor Demo release on Steam, we will be hosting a speedrun competition.

Prizes:

Steam Key for the full release of Time Survivor for the Top 10 participants,

Duration:

Rules:

You must play the latest version available on Steam,

You must record a video of your attempt and upload it to YouTube and on speedrun.com

Commentary is allowed and encouraged (just be sure to not cover too much of the screen with your facecam recording),