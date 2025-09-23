 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094220 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that to celebrate Time Survivor Demo release on Steam, we will be hosting a speedrun competition.

Prizes:

  • Steam Key for the full release of Time Survivor for the Top 10 participants,

  • OG Speedrunner LIMITED role on Discord for every participant

Duration:

  • 1 month: from 23/09/2025 to 31/10/2025

Rules:

  • You must play the latest version available on Steam,

  • You must record a video of your attempt and upload it to YouTube and on speedrun.com

  • Commentary is allowed and encouraged (just be sure to not cover too much of the screen with your facecam recording),

  • Any attempt at cheating, bugs exploitations or any other inappropriate behavior will invalidate your attempt and may result in disqualification at our own discretion

Join us on Discord to stay updated on the competition or if you have questions!

