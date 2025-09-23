We are happy to announce that to celebrate Time Survivor Demo release on Steam, we will be hosting a speedrun competition.
Prizes:
Steam Key for the full release of Time Survivor for the Top 10 participants,
OG Speedrunner LIMITED role on Discord for every participant
Duration:
1 month: from 23/09/2025 to 31/10/2025
Rules:
You must play the latest version available on Steam,
You must record a video of your attempt and upload it to YouTube and on speedrun.com
Commentary is allowed and encouraged (just be sure to not cover too much of the screen with your facecam recording),
Any attempt at cheating, bugs exploitations or any other inappropriate behavior will invalidate your attempt and may result in disqualification at our own discretion
Join us on Discord to stay updated on the competition or if you have questions!
