We heard you! some people wanted the single player to be more accessible and we just did that now the early game in the single player level is much more balanced and have some safe nets to catch you if you slip.
Major bugs fixed in the game and lobby system. now you can easily join your friends with an invite code.
Networking code has been optimized resulting in a very smooth gameplay.
Major bug fixes and Single player made easier
Update notes via Steam Community
We heard you! some people wanted the single player to be more accessible and we just did that now the early game in the single player level is much more balanced and have some safe nets to catch you if you slip.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update