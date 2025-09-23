 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094194 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We heard you! some people wanted the single player to be more accessible and we just did that now the early game in the single player level is much more balanced and have some safe nets to catch you if you slip.
Major bugs fixed in the game and lobby system. now you can easily join your friends with an invite code.
Networking code has been optimized resulting in a very smooth gameplay.

Changed files in this update

