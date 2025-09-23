Hey everyone,

We’re back with some exciting news: Circle Empires 2 just got a major visual update!

Over the last few months, we’ve been closely listening to your feedback. Many of you told us you missed the look and feel of the earlier Circle Empires games, so our art team rolled up their sleeves and got to work. After months of sketching, testing, and refining, we’re proud to introduce the brand-new style for Circle Empires 2!

This wasn’t a simple task. With the unit editor allowing for a gazillion combinations, we originally went with a more minimalist character design to keep things manageable. But you asked for units that looked more human-like and closer to the original Circle Empires style, so that’s what we tried to deliver. The result is a new visual direction that keeps some of the flexibility of custom units while bringing more personality and variation to every soldier, frogman, or vampire you create.

You can explore the new art style right now, in our updated demo! But that’s not all!. Alongside the new art style and some fixes, the demo now comes packed with new content to sink your teeth into:

New map size for even more varied conquests

Custom mounted units (yes, put someone on something else)

The Monster Hunt game mode

Fresh items, buildings, and abilities to experiment with

Much greater variation of circle guards

And much, much more.

If you haven’t tried the demo yet (or if it’s been a while) now’s the perfect time to jump back in and see all the new stuff for yourself.

And for those of you who want to be even more involved in the look and feel of Circle Empires 2: we’re also running another exclusive Beta playtest on our Discord ! This is your chance to play an early version of the game and directly shape the future of Circle Empires 2 with your feedback & suggestions.

Thank you for continuing to share your thoughts with us! Every comment & suggestion helps us shape Circle Empires 2 into the best game it can be.

See you in the circles,

Luminous



