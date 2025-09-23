Commanders,

Thank you for your feedback today regarding the abnormal behavior of the Mother Rat in the "Monster Defense Operation III" level of the Belhaven Chapter. The fix has been completed and deployed. This issue was primarily caused by a critical problem that occurred during the development of buffs related to Chapter III, which resulted in the Mother Rat not exiting as designed, thereby affecting the normal progression of the level. The issue has now been resolved, and the level can be completed normally.

We sincerely apologize for the impact this issue has caused. We have strengthened inspection and testing within our development process to prevent similar situations from recurring.

Thank you for your understanding and support!