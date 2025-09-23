 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Celestial Empire
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20094008 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.


Changelog

Optimization

  • Studios with more employees now generate fewer visual particles to maintain smooth performance. Larger studios will no longer suffer from performance issues due to their size.

Interface

  • Expanded the released games panel
  • Reworked the game charts (removed the fanbase chart)
  • Reworked the platform charts (removed the catalog size chart)

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 20094008
Linux City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
Windows 32-bit City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
macOS City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
Windows 64-bit City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link