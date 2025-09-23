Fixed a bug that caused the ship's speed to be inconsistent when using the speed perk.
Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash during the battle with the second boss of the second sector.
Some minor UI fixes.
⭐⭐ Changes!
Increased the amount of money earned per match.
Bugs Fixed!
