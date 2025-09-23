 Skip to content
23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that caused the ship's speed to be inconsistent when using the speed perk.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash during the battle with the second boss of the second sector.

Some minor UI fixes.

⭐⭐ Changes!

Increased the amount of money earned per match.

