- A lot of balance adjustments, almost every skill was touched. No complete record here, sorry!

- Many primary skills now have different power multipliers that change the power value of their attached secondaries, although the values are still quite conservative. The power multiplier can be seen on the tooltip in the skills screen.

- 'Move' skill added

- Unlocks screen revised again

- There is now a limit on the max power a skill can cost (100). Does not apply to skills that spend all remaining power

- Fixed a bug that could cause stats to reset to incorrect values when undoing stat allocation

- Adding a speed hint to skill tooltips to help players understand initiative

- Can no longer click 'through' party portraits to dungeon rooms behind

- Added SFX when purchasing unlocks

- Fixed class masteries being set to level 3 (was for debug, whoops)

- Custom class (Master) now grants no stat on level up as part of its trade-off

- Divine class now grants Intellect on level up instead of Endurance

- 'Fan the Flames' no longer adds Flame tag to the default attack

- Fixed a crash when entering loot with a dead party member who leveled up

- 'Sapping' Assist now properly removes negative effects

- Adjusted 'Gathering Storm' monster skill (and now has Magic tag)

- Fixed a stats text error when inspecting a summon