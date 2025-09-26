Hey everyone,



It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for…

CLOVERPIT IS OUT NOW!

What a wild ride this has been… We want to say huuuuuuuge thank you to everyone for supporting the game so far and for sticking with us when we had to push launch back a few weeks. There are 500,000+ of you who have wishlisted our game which is just absolutely wild 🤯 We can’t wait to hear what you think and see you get those biiiiig combosss 🤑





Here’s what to expect from the game:



🍒Manipulate the slot machine to earn gazillion coins?!

🍀Trigger big big combos, and break the game with 150 + unlockable items and synergies

🍋A hellish escape room atmosphere with multiple endings

💎You must pay off your debt at the end of each round, or fall to ruin…literally

🔔Play your run endlessly to push your score to new heights

🎰A sinister tale of addiction and escape…



We would appreciate feedback in the steam forums and comments as we are working on patches so that we can keep making this game as great as possible!



Anyway enough talk, more gambling 👀



WE WILL SEE YOU IN THE PIT

-Matteo & Lorenzo from Panik Arcade



