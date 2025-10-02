 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20093771
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re incredibly excited to bring you the biggest adventure yet, filled with new content, massive feature improvements.

Here's a look at what awaits you in the full release:

  • Powerful New Hero Classes: Unlock over 10 new heroes and advanced classes just waiting for you to discover!

  • 🌍 3 New Worlds to Explore: Venture into uncharted territories with stunning new biomes and challenges!

  • 👹 3 New Bosses: Face off against three new formidable and powerful foes.

  • 💥 Nightmare Mode: Test your limits in the most challenging survival mode yet.

Thank you for all your support throughout our Early Access journey. The true adventure is about to begin! Get ready, and we’ll see you on October 8th!

Changed files in this update

