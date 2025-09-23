Bug fixes
Fixed dikes not appearing in the marsyclopedia.
Fixed a bug where free leader skills would show a cost in the select leader screen.
Fixed a bug where the production of a special ability could appear under the wrong line.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug fixes
Fixed dikes not appearing in the marsyclopedia.
Fixed a bug where free leader skills would show a cost in the select leader screen.
Fixed a bug where the production of a special ability could appear under the wrong line.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update