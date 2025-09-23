 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Celestial Empire
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20093762 Edited 23 September 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed dikes not appearing in the marsyclopedia.

  • Fixed a bug where free leader skills would show a cost in the select leader screen.

  • Fixed a bug where the production of a special ability could appear under the wrong line.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Terraformers Win Depot 1244801
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Terraformers Mac Depot 1244802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Terraformers Linux Depot 1244803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link