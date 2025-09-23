 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20093746 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:32:35 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Minimap (& associated options in options menu)
  • Rerolls work now
  • There is now a label in the top-right of the drafting screen informing of the rotate/flip commands
    (With controller, it is instead left/right claw, and left/right grab ground buttons)

