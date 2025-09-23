We're happy to announce that we're now 250,000 Atirans fighting the Legion of Steel! Thank you for the backup!

We're really looking forward to delivering more fixes and a lot more game to you. Please keep on sending bug reports and feedback to us. We know some are still not having the best experience and we're doing our best to fix the most critical issues. When it comes to priorities of bugs and fixes - we're prioritizing the stuff that doesn't let you progress or where you get stuck when playing. So stability first! We've written posts in the forums here and here to help you mitigate some of the most common issues we've encountered.

What's Next

Yesterday we had a short livestream on our Discord to discuss how the launch has gone and what we're planning in the short and mid term. In the short term we're going to continue patching the game to fix the worst offenders. In the first content patch we're going to release a bunch of new sectors/levels and Vendors. So in the content patch you'll be able to visit new places, spend your currency in the Hangar, some tweaks and design fixes to the Dart ship, melee weapons and more!

We have a video so you can watch a compressed version of the livestream below and everything discussed and potential timeline for this:

Aaand another day, another patch! <3

Hotfix 3 - v0.4.10.92

Bugfixes

Added a prompt if you don't have Steam Cloud enabled. No progress will be saved if Steam Cloud is disabled!

Made sure “Unstuck” also resets the player’s Materia gun if it’s gone missing

Fixed so weapons are not consumed/thrown by mistake when doing some actions quickly

Fixed anti aliasing option being reset every restart

Potential fix for waves in Data Extraction so you don’t get blocked to progress

Made preview mesh position on deployable items such as ammo box and medi-mate smoother

Adjusted collisions on a bunch of levels and tweaked culling triggers for better performance

Added “Hold to Skip”-prompt in cinematics

Design

Adjusted auto aim on sentries

Added subtitles to all cutscenes except for the first startup cinematic (will get subtitles soon!)

Keep the reports coming and see you in space!