Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.23.1
TWEAK:
- Pushing has more recovery time, which can be canceled by doing a follow-up attack
- If your Push is not successful (whiffs), you can't do a follow-up attack for an additional 0.3s
- All characters except shields: smaller push attack hit detector for left hand
- Laszlo: better push and push reaction animations
- Tarnavski: better push and push reaction animations
- Gedeon: better push animations
- Jan: better push animations
- Barabasz: better push animations
- Kalkstein: better push animations
- Marie: tweaks in level 4 AI
FIX:
- Tweaked some Push attack animations for better trajectory
- Tower prison arena: fixed an occlusion culling bug
- River arena: fixed a camera stopping on invisible walls bug
- Laszlo, Samuel: got rid of the old, obsolete blade velocity detector scripts
- Pause panel and History Buff pictures panel adjusted to work with 32:9 monitor ratio
- Camera fading-to-black in Story mode adjusted to work with 32:9 monitor ratio
- Boss Fight pre-rendered cutscenes now fit the vertical size of the monitor and not the horizontal
