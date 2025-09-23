Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.23.1



TWEAK:

- Pushing has more recovery time, which can be canceled by doing a follow-up attack

- If your Push is not successful (whiffs), you can't do a follow-up attack for an additional 0.3s

- All characters except shields: smaller push attack hit detector for left hand

- Laszlo: better push and push reaction animations

- Tarnavski: better push and push reaction animations

- Gedeon: better push animations

- Jan: better push animations

- Barabasz: better push animations

- Kalkstein: better push animations

- Marie: tweaks in level 4 AI





FIX:

- Tweaked some Push attack animations for better trajectory

- Tower prison arena: fixed an occlusion culling bug

- River arena: fixed a camera stopping on invisible walls bug

- Laszlo, Samuel: got rid of the old, obsolete blade velocity detector scripts

- Pause panel and History Buff pictures panel adjusted to work with 32:9 monitor ratio

- Camera fading-to-black in Story mode adjusted to work with 32:9 monitor ratio

- Boss Fight pre-rendered cutscenes now fit the vertical size of the monitor and not the horizontal