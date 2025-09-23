🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed text scaling in scanner reports



Fixed scanner UI scaling for 4:3 and 16:10 resolutions



Fixed header scaling bug in the scanner when displaying controller buttons



Fixed tooltip display for buttons in the scanner - now correct ones are shown in each tab of the scanner



Fixed textures of the car lift



Added option to lock items from being moved directly in the inventory, not just in the transfer UI



Underground Garage Coming Soon!

Dear Car Dealers, get ready - a new update will be landing in your hands very soon!The new building we recently teased in the devlog is exactly what some of you guessed: the underground garage!The garage will be tied to office upgrades and will offer multiple tiers. Storing vehicles in the garage will increase your collection, as vehicles kept there do not count toward the vehicle limit on the map. While this is not yet a full removal of the limit, it’s our way of making vehicle management easier while we work on removing it entirely - easily moving your favorite cars between the garage and the map means your top vehicles are always within reach.It’s a great opportunity to organize your collection, respond faster to customer needs, and make the most out of your office space!In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: