23 September 2025 Build 20093361 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Citizens of Pompeii, the wait is finally over - Pompeii: The Legacy has officially launched in Early Access!

This marks the beginning of a much larger journey. Here’s what you can expect right now:

  • City building with a Roman soul - manage resources, trade, politics, and dynasties.

  • Family-driven choices - guide generations of your household through triumphs and struggles.

  • The looming threat of Vesuvius - disasters and challenges that will test your city’s resilience.

  • Solo-developed custom engine - built from scratch, with plenty of room to grow during EA.

What’s Next?

Early Access is just the beginning. Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be working on:

  • Expanding the campaign story

  • Improving sandbox gameplay with more depth and events

  • Further balancing and polish based on your feedback

  • In just a few hours I’ll post the Early Access Roadmap, so you’ll know exactly what’s planned

Thank You ❤️

Releasing a game of this scope as a solo developer has been a monumental challenge, but your support, wishlists, and feedback made it possible. Now it’s time to rebuild Pompeii - and leave behind a legacy!

Zeljko

