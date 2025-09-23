Citizens of Pompeii, the wait is finally over - Pompeii: The Legacy has officially launched in Early Access!
This marks the beginning of a much larger journey. Here’s what you can expect right now:
City building with a Roman soul - manage resources, trade, politics, and dynasties.
Family-driven choices - guide generations of your household through triumphs and struggles.
The looming threat of Vesuvius - disasters and challenges that will test your city’s resilience.
Solo-developed custom engine - built from scratch, with plenty of room to grow during EA.
What’s Next?
Early Access is just the beginning. Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be working on:
Expanding the campaign story
Improving sandbox gameplay with more depth and events
Further balancing and polish based on your feedback
In just a few hours I’ll post the Early Access Roadmap, so you’ll know exactly what’s planned
Thank You ❤️
Releasing a game of this scope as a solo developer has been a monumental challenge, but your support, wishlists, and feedback made it possible. Now it’s time to rebuild Pompeii - and leave behind a legacy!
Zeljko