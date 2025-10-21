 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20093329 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.4a - RELEASED 21 OCTOBER 2025

BUGS FIXED:

* Beige coat (revised a few months ago) does not have supracaudal gland marking on tail.
* Lost River DLC Map: Halloween coffins are missing their mesh, and Halloween cats float during winter season.
* Unity (game engine) bug that could allow another application installed on the user's computer to execute malicious code in the game (though there are no known cases of this in any Unity game, and WolfQuest does not use the particular code that would make this intrusion more feasible.)

