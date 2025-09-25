 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20093115 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello commanders,

We have updated WARNO - SOUTHAG with the last two remaining divisions: the NATO’s French Division du Rhin and Warsaw Pact’s Soviet 17-ya Gv. Tank. Diviziya.

Read all the juicy details below.

WARNO - SOUTHAG Official Laucnh


As you might know, WARNO - SOUTHAG has been available in a limited “Early Access” state for the last couple of weeks. We finally managed to squash some persistent bugs and release the two remaining divisions, which comes together with a major balance patch.



The full launch of WARNO - SOUTHAG is still to come at an unspecified date in the near future. This official release will also come with the missing Army General campaigns.



A major patch and update for WARNO has also been released today. A preview of these changes can be checked here, but this means new “cop” cars (for almost all divisions), new units for the 11e Division Parachutiste and TerrKdo Süd, some reworked models, and a host of other improvements.



See below for more details:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1611600/announcements/detail/519725729918746951?snr=2___

Ranked Map Pool


We're excited to announce that all recently released 1v1 maps are being added to the pool with today's update! Here's the complete list of new additions:

New Maps:
  • Schondra
  • Isura
  • Taler
  • Valley
  • Stoneware
  • Surrounded
  • Eiche

These maps are now being added to the existing pool, no maps are being removed. At the end of this season, you'll have the opportunity to vote for which maps will remain in the next season's rotation.
Get ready to explore new battlefields and develop fresh strategies!



WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion


WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.



Until Next Week


Let us know what you think!

Don’t forget the vibrant WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, YouTube or our Instagram.

See you on the battlefield, commanders.

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
