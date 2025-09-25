We have updated WARNO - SOUTHAG with the last two remaining divisions: the NATO’s French Division du Rhin and Warsaw Pact’s Soviet 17-ya Gv. Tank. Diviziya.
WARNO - SOUTHAG Official Laucnh
As you might know, WARNO - SOUTHAG has been available in a limited “Early Access” state for the last couple of weeks. We finally managed to squash some persistent bugs and release the two remaining divisions, which comes together with a major balance patch.
The full launch of WARNO - SOUTHAG is still to come at an unspecified date in the near future. This official release will also come with the missing Army General campaigns.
A major patch and update for WARNO has also been released today. A preview of these changes can be checked here, but this means new “cop” cars (for almost all divisions), new units for the 11e Division Parachutiste and TerrKdo Süd, some reworked models, and a host of other improvements.
Ranked Map Pool
We're excited to announce that all recently released 1v1 maps are being added to the pool with today's update! Here's the complete list of new additions:
New Maps:
- Schondra
- Isura
- Taler
- Valley
- Stoneware
- Surrounded
- Eiche
These maps are now being added to the existing pool, no maps are being removed. At the end of this season, you'll have the opportunity to vote for which maps will remain in the next season's rotation.
WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion
WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.
- 2 new Army General campaigns, including Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.
- 4 new Operations, such as Delayed Retribution, Glory or Attrition,Hydra
- 10 new Divisions, featuring Canada, Spain, and Czechoslovakia as new nations. These include NATO’s 1st Canadian Division, the Spanish División Mecanizada «Brunete» n.º 1, the French 6e Division Blindée Légère and Division du Rhin, plus the West German 1. Luftlandedivision. The Warsaw Pact features the Czechoslovakian 1. Tanková Divize, 19. Motostřelecká Divize, and 303. Tanková Divize, while the Soviet Central Group of Forces deploys the 31-ya Tankovaya Diviziya and the 17-ya Gvardeyskaya Tankovaya Diviziya.
- New voice acting.
- New units and models.
