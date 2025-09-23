Unable to control or Ellie disappearing when forced to sleep while riding Buoyancy Herb

Camera temporarily moving outside of the screen after riding Buoyancy Herb

Changed to “Catch within 20 seconds after hiding” to lower difficulty

Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Grass Whistlers within 15 seconds after hiding”

Slightly increased the duration Water Dragonflies remain in a flapping state after flying toward a Bug Net, lowering the challenge’s difficulty

Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Water Dragonflies flapping after flying toward a swung Bug Net”

Increased spawn rate of certain rare creatures and plants

Fixed issue where fatigue was not consumed temporarily after the Sunlight Potion cinematic

Arin’s Villager Quests <The Silent Guardian>, <The Weight of Truth>, <Family History>

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)