23 September 2025 Build 20093059 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.25.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Increased spawn rate of certain rare creatures and plants

  • Updated item description of Oak Broom

  • Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Water Dragonflies flapping after flying toward a swung Bug Net”

    • Slightly increased the duration Water Dragonflies remain in a flapping state after flying toward a Bug Net, lowering the challenge’s difficulty

  • Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Grass Whistlers within 15 seconds after hiding”

    • Changed to “Catch within 20 seconds after hiding” to lower difficulty

  • Prevented potential issues caused by Buoyancy Herb and fixed related bugs

    • Camera temporarily moving outside of the screen after riding Buoyancy Herb

    • Unable to control or Ellie disappearing when forced to sleep while riding Buoyancy Herb

    • Scene transitions (e.g., elevators) not working properly after riding Buoyancy Herb

  • Adjusted difficulty of the Mixer button-mashing minigame

  • Adjusted Gold Bead storage placement area to match other storage units

Scenario

  • Fixed missing translations and typos

  • Fixed issue where fatigue was not consumed temporarily after the Sunlight Potion cinematic

  • Fixed certain quests not registering key inputs correctly

  • Main Quests <A Strange Dream>, <Lisa Whitegarden>, <Concoct the Moon’s... Blah Blah Potion>, <Exploring the Starlit Cave>

  • Arin’s Villager Quests <The Silent Guardian>, <The Weight of Truth>, <Family History>

  Bjorn's Villager Quest <Cat Caretaker>

[/p][/*]

  1. Kyla’s Side Quest <Best Drinking Snack>

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

  • Issue where upgrading the stage before completing the <Everyone's Stage> quest causes the upgrade to revert when the quest is completed

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

