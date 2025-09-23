v5.0.25.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Increased spawn rate of certain rare creatures and plants
Updated item description of Oak Broom
Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Water Dragonflies flapping after flying toward a swung Bug Net”
Slightly increased the duration Water Dragonflies remain in a flapping state after flying toward a Bug Net, lowering the challenge’s difficulty
Adjusted difficulty of the challenge “Catch Grass Whistlers within 15 seconds after hiding”
Changed to “Catch within 20 seconds after hiding” to lower difficulty
Prevented potential issues caused by Buoyancy Herb and fixed related bugs
Camera temporarily moving outside of the screen after riding Buoyancy Herb
Unable to control or Ellie disappearing when forced to sleep while riding Buoyancy Herb
Scene transitions (e.g., elevators) not working properly after riding Buoyancy Herb
Adjusted difficulty of the Mixer button-mashing minigame
Adjusted Gold Bead storage placement area to match other storage units
Scenario
Fixed missing translations and typos
Fixed issue where fatigue was not consumed temporarily after the Sunlight Potion cinematic
Fixed certain quests not registering key inputs correctly
Main Quests <A Strange Dream>, <Lisa Whitegarden>, <Concoct the Moon’s... Blah Blah Potion>, <Exploring the Starlit Cave>
Arin’s Villager Quests <The Silent Guardian>, <The Weight of Truth>, <Family History>
Kyla’s Side Quest <Best Drinking Snack>
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Issue where upgrading the stage before completing the <Everyone's Stage> quest causes the upgrade to revert when the quest is completed
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
