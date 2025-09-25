 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20093024 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy y'all.

You've asked, and you've waited, and you've asked again.

Now FINALLY...

Blood West is getting the endless randomizer DLC you've been waiting for.

Endless West will be the second and FINAL DLC for Blood West.

And it's coming SOON™

  • Ride up to Joy's saloon, take on a random quest, choose your starting gear, travel to different random locations on the map to complete your objectives and try to survive another day.

  • The longer you survive the more familiar faces will fill up the saloon to help you on your Endless journey. Because an undead gunslinger's work is NEVER done.

And if you saw that it's also coming to Xbox and PS5... your eyes ain't lying!

Because YES - Blood West is also coming to consoles.

WISHLIST ON XBOX NOW: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/blood-west/9P18XZ6GCLFG

WISHLIST ON PS5 NOW: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10012169

As well as other New Blood games!

And as promised - the Blood West official soundtrack is also Avaialable NOW on Steam and all Streaming platforms!

LISTEN NOW!

https://lynkify.in/album/blood-west-original-game-soundtrack/HEXNkkB7

DEAD MANS PROMISE TOO!

https://lynkify.in/album/blood-west-dead-mans-promise-original-game-soundtrack/TTcnuUrf

Thank you for taking this journey with New Blood and Hyperstrange, gunslingers.

But your work ain't done yet...

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/47719/Blood_West_Dead_Mans_Edition/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/47671/The_New_Blood_Stealth_Trilogy/

Small patch notes:

Announcements:

  • OST release!

  • DLC #2 announced!

New:

  • Extended final cutscene?????

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where players could not gain achievements for completing chapters without dying in NG+ if they died in regular NG

  • Fixed a bug where Jim wouldn’t talk about the VIP Daughter quest if player killed her before

  • Fixed a potential issue that could cause the Giant aka Boss from Chapter 2 to start moving outside of his predicted patrol route

  • Small improvement to float damage calculations that could lead to some edge cases

