The Early Access release of Aztecs: The Last Sun is finally here! We're looking forward to enjoying this ride with all of you together. Since releasing the game (into Early Access) means a big milestone to us, the developers wanted to share some words.
But before we're looking at the message from the team, let's enjoy the release trailer together:
And now, let's read some personal words:
🌞 Aztecs, the Sun Has Risen! 🌞
After three years of sweat, tears, countless design overhauls, art style experiments, and way too much coffee, Aztecs: The Last Sun is finally here in Early Access! 🎉
Three years is no small thing—during that time our little team has gone through three weddings 💍, adopted five new pets 🐕🐈🐢, and somehow still managed to finish a game about surviving in the shadow of the gods. Not bad, right?
We’ll be honest: making games is tough. There were bumps, dilemmas, and more than a few “what if we just rebuild this whole system again?” moments. But every step of the way, the world of Aztec mythology kept us inspired—diving into the gods, rituals, and city-building challenges was an adventure in itself.
And now, it’s your turn. 🌽
This is a tough game, and survival will test your patience (and maybe your sanity). But don’t worry: every fall is just a chance to rise again, stronger than before. And if you’d rather soak up the story, Story Mode is waiting for you too.
This Early Access release is just the beginning. With your feedback, ideas, and stories, we can shape this world together and make it something truly unforgettable.
So come join our community, share your victories (and disasters), and let’s write some Aztec legends together.
From all of us at the Aztecs team—developers, friends, pets, and accidental testers—
Thank you for keeping the sun shining. 🌞
We hope you enjoy the game as much, as we did while developing and working with it so far, and if you encounter any issues, or have any feedback, please feel free to share those with us. We're happy to help - and to listen!
Your teams from
Play2Chill & Toplitz Productions