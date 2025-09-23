For a better player experience, we’ve implemented four new difficulty options:
Stamina: Adjust the stamina drain or recovery. Choose longer sprints to escape the enemy or increase the challenge with faster exhaustion.
Enemy Vision: Change how long the enemy needs to see you before fully detecting your presence.
Enemy Hearing: Set the range and sensitivity at which the enemy can hear footsteps, doors, drawers, and other sounds.
Hiding Spot Safety: Control the chances of the enemy checking your hiding spot. Make it more forgiving or more punishing.
