23 September 2025 Build 20092986 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For a better player experience, we’ve implemented four new difficulty options:

  • Stamina: Adjust the stamina drain or recovery. Choose longer sprints to escape the enemy or increase the challenge with faster exhaustion.

  • Enemy Vision: Change how long the enemy needs to see you before fully detecting your presence.

  • Enemy Hearing: Set the range and sensitivity at which the enemy can hear footsteps, doors, drawers, and other sounds.

  • Hiding Spot Safety: Control the chances of the enemy checking your hiding spot. Make it more forgiving or more punishing.

