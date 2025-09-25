Features

The app language is now automatically select based on system language.



A language selector has been added to the start screen.



A Mute toggle has been added to the start screen.



The Rank Up tutorial now suggests ranking up epic and legendary unitts if available, instead of always using the initial rare starter units.



Skill keyword tooltips for buffs and debuffs, that are not referenced by a certain level in skill description, have been added.



The text for the Top 3 Arena brackets has been updated.



The Abyss fragment battle requirement display has been made foldable.



The Multi Battle button can now be opened even if the player lacks the energy to start a battle.



Changes to Battle Pass starting in October

Users who purchase a Battle Pass will have access to it until all rewards are claimed.



Only 1 Battle Pass can be progressed at a time. The user can select which one of their owned passes they want to progress.



The current Battle Pass of a month will have repeating rewards that keep going after level 50 has been reached on the paid path.



Balance Changes

Cultivator:

Base HP 18,371 16,304

Base Security 41 45

Passive R2

When this unit cleanses a debuff, it also repairs the ally for 4% of this unit's max HP.

Additionally, when an ally is directly damaged within the active pattern , this Unit repairs that ally for 6% 8% of this Unit's max HP.





Wusheng:

Charged Skill:

This unit grants tianchao precision 2 for 3 turns to all allies with stealth and This unit deals 220% damage with the affinity advantage and inflicts Stasis for 2 turns.





Xcellence:

Base HP 10,793 12,860

Active Skill:

This Unit deals 150% damage and inflicts Speed Down II for 2 turns and Stasis for 1 turn .

Passive R0:

This Unit has 20% shield penetration and

At the start of each turn this unit gains shield equal to 5.5% 10% of its max HP every turn .

Passive R2:

This Unit has 20% shield penetration and

At the start of each turn this unit gains shield equal to 5.5% 10% of its max HP every turn .



When an enemy resists a debuff infliction, this unit deals 75% damage equal to 115% of it's current shield .





Quixilver:

Active skill:

This unit deals 100% damage plus an additional damage equal to 14% of its current shield, and> if it has any shield, gains taunt for 1 turn gains Shield equal to 20% of the damage dealt .

Charged Skill:

This Unit deals 130% damage with additional damage equal to 16% of its current shield and grants gains Shield Converter.

Passive R0:

This Unit gains Shield equal to 50% 25% of the damage taken when taking HP damage and still having a shield.

Passive R2:

This Unit gains Shield equal to 50% 25% of the damage taken when taking HP damage and still having a shield.



At the end of this Unit's turn if it has a shield equal to 100% of it's max HP, this Unit grants all allies Barrier for 1 hit and applies Barrier Recharging for 3 turns.





Panon:

Passive R2:

This unit reduces all incoming damage by 20% when affected by Barrier Recharging.

If directly damaged and not under barrier recharging, this unit gains Block Attacks Barrier for 1 hit 1 turn and inflicts applies Barrier Recharging for 3 turns.





Barrier Implementation

Units impacted by Barrier replacement:

Malvex



Shelter



Los



Sansi



Yazid



Tycho



ThermoTank



Localisation Updates

Bug Fixes

Replacing an implant without using an ejector will no longer need a cache clear to be shown correctly in the game client.



Fixed an issue where battles could not be started due to lack of energy even after energy packs were used.



Fixed an issue where the Engage button would open up the Get Energy popup instead of starting the battle / multi battle.



popup instead of starting the battle / multi battle. Fixed an issue that caused the Abyss season popup to be shown to players who haven't unlocked the Abyss.



Fixed an issue in the first rank up tutorial that locked players out of the game by forcing them to place a unit on an non-existing hex.



Fixed issues with missing keyword icons.



Fix many instances of skill descriptions missing highlights and keyword tooltips.



Block Attack and Block Damage have been combined into a single ability "Barrier", this can be applied for Turns or Hits. All instances of Block Attack and Block Damage have been replaced withIs invulnerable to damage.Cannot be granted Barrier. Cannot be reduced. Unremovable.andcannot be extended.Localisation for abilities updated for the following units/buffs/debuffs:When an enemy cleanses a debuff, this unit inflicts all cleansed enemies with out. damage down I for 1 turn and this unit grants all allies gelecek contagion 2 for 3 turns.