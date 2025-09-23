Hello everyone!
We're excited to roll out a new update packed with content, fixes, and improvements.
New Content
New Level: The Haunted Place
New Threats
New Gear
New Collectibles
More Lady Helen Abernathy
Changes & Improvements
Water Movement Rework - Player movement in water has been completely overhauled for a smoother and more responsive feel.
Overflower Enemy Update - The Overflower's movement and shooting patterns have been reworked to provide a more dynamic challenge.
General performance tweaks and gameplay polish have been applied throughout the game.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through walls and other solid objects.
Resolved audio event streaming issues that could cause sounds to cut out or stutter during gameplay.
...and many other miscellaneous bug fixes!
Keep on punching!
Changed files in this update