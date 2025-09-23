 Skip to content
Major 23 September 2025 Build 20092805 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're excited to roll out a new update packed with content, fixes, and improvements.

New Content

  • New Level: The Haunted Place

  • New Threats

  • New Gear

  • New Collectibles

  • More Lady Helen Abernathy

Changes & Improvements

  • Water Movement Rework - Player movement in water has been completely overhauled for a smoother and more responsive feel.

  • Overflower Enemy Update - The Overflower's movement and shooting patterns have been reworked to provide a more dynamic challenge.

  • General performance tweaks and gameplay polish have been applied throughout the game.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through walls and other solid objects.

  • Resolved audio event streaming issues that could cause sounds to cut out or stutter during gameplay.

  • ...and many other miscellaneous bug fixes!

Keep on punching!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2063481
