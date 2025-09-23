 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20092723 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aircraft

  • AGM-65E (all variants) — a timer showing the time until the missile’s impact has been added.

  • Ka-50, Ka-52 — polyurethane foam fuel tank filler has been added. This reduces the likelihood of a fire or explosion when hit.

 

Ground Vehicles

  • A bug that caused shells to stop ricocheting correctly has been fixed.

 

Locations and Missions

  • Seversk-13 — a bug that caused building textures to disappear after a plane crashed into them has been fixed.

 

Other

  • The date for converting temporary connections between vehicles into permanent ones has been adjusted. This will happen 28 days after the release of the Tusk Force update.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

