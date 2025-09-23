25.09.23 Update Patch

Bug Fixes:

-Adjusted the basket-carrying feature. Baskets should now be less likely to get stuck together or in fences, but they are also easier to break.

-Fixed an issue where players couldn’t exit certain vehicles.

-Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.

New Feature:

-Baskets can now be packed just like vehicles. If a basket gets stuck, you can pack it and then release it safely elsewhere.

Controller Support:

-Added controller input support. You can now play Island Time with a gamepad.