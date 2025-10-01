 Skip to content
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20092672 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WooOoo Hellooo Spoooky Humans.

I was working in my lab late one night. When my eyes beheld an eerie sight.

The Battimals Monster Mash Dress Up Party!

This creepy update brings you a month of monster mash up mayhem.

Every animal is getting into the "spirit" of the occasion and have dressed in their October best.

And don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for party gate crashers lurking in the backgrounds of the Battimals Arenas.

Temporary changes from October 1 until November 2:

* 51 Animal visuals updated

* All arena backgrounds updated

* New Cemetary arena

* New menu screen

