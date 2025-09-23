The settings dialog has been completely reborn! And that annoying issue during transcription? Completely solved!

✨ New Features and Major Improvements

Settings Dialog, Complete Renewal! 🎨

"Settings won't open..." "Settings disappeared after pressing Apply..." - These nightmares are completely over.

Before : Settings crash when opened... too scary to touch

Now : Beautiful, smooth-running settings screen! How? Rebuilt completely from scratch Logical tab reorganization Basic Settings → Output Settings → OBS Settings → VRChat Settings → Advanced Settings Everything is intuitive! "The settings screen is so heavy..." Not anymore. Lightning-fast startup with Lazy Loading technology Smart system that loads only the tabs you use



Settings Lock During Transcription, Completely Implemented! 🔒

"Voice recognition stopped after changing settings..." - This tragedy will never happen again.

Before : Touch source settings during transcription... voice recognition dies

Now : Settings changes completely blocked during transcription! What gets blocked? Preferences menu Source settings button Add/Remove buttons Everything grayed out! "Why can't I change settings?" Kind explanation via tooltip "Settings cannot be changed during transcription" Instantly available after stopping!



VAD Parameters Guide, Now Available! 📖

"What's VAD? How should I configure it?" We've got answers.

New guide button added Appears in Advanced Settings tab One-click documentation display Detailed explanation of parameter meanings Optimal values clearly explained!



🐛 Bug Fixes and Improvements

Eliminated Numerous Settings Dialog Bugs!

Did you notice? All of these have been fixed:

Apply button showing "widget.button_ok" Complete Japanese/English support All translation keys organized Perfect multi-language support!

OBS Settings tab going blank Layout system fixed Content displays correctly Smooth scrolling too!

Auto engine appearing twice Duplicate check implemented Engine list optimized Clean selection list!

Error with Reset to Defaults button ConfigLoader issue resolved Settings reset works reliably Peace of mind to return to initial state!



WhisperS2T Model Loading Issue, Completely Solved! 🔧

"WhisperS2T won't start..." - This tragedy is finally over.

Before : Select WhisperS2T engine → Model load error → Can't use it...

Now : All model sizes work reliably! What was the problem? Mismatch between BaseEngine and WhisperS2T model management BaseEngine: Expects files in models/ directory WhisperS2T: Auto-managed internally (no files needed) How was it fixed? Implemented WhisperS2T-specific model verification logic Skip model cache check Fully delegate to internal auto-management!



WhisperS2T, Perfect GPU Support Too! ⚡

"It's slow even with GPU..." - Also solved.

GPU optimization Proper device settings propagation CUDA works reliably Large-v3 model blazing fast!



Background Transparency 0% Issue Fixed!

"I want it transparent..." - Now possible.

Full transparent background enabled 0% setting properly applied Completely blends into stream Pro streamer quality finish!



Canary Engine Loading Issue, Completely Resolved! 🦅

"Canary model won't start..." - This pain is gone forever.

Before : Select Canary engine → Error occurs and load fails → Can't use it...

Now : Canary engine starts smoothly! What was the problem? Bug in model memory management Fixed internal processing bug Small fix, big improvement! "I want to use NVIDIA's latest model..." That worry is now history. 4 language support (EN/DE/FR/ES) Perfect for international streaming!



Model Initialization Messages, Fully Multilingual! 🌐

"Why are messages in Japanese when I'm in English mode..." - This inconsistency is completely gone.

Before : Loading model... "モデルをロード中..." Huh? Japanese? But I'm in English mode!

Now : Everything displays in beautifully unified language! What changed? Model initialization dialog messages are fully multilingual "Checking dependencies..." (in English mode) "依存関係をチェック中..." (in Japanese mode) Over 60 messages translated! "Settings are in English but logs are in Japanese..." No more such mismatches. All engines unified WhisperS2T, Voxtral, Canary, ReazonSpeech, and Parakeet!



📝 Other Fixes

Removed deprecated WhisperS2T models (Small, Large) for cleaner UI

Suppressed unnecessary NVIDIA engine warning messages for cleaner output

Help buttons now integrated with documentation viewer

Button order unified to Japanese style (OK | Apply | Cancel)

Remove button also disabled during transcription

Various tooltip improvements

Added logging for easier troubleshooting

🎉 Summary

v2.0.9.5 is a revolution in "stability" and "usability"!

Settings screen no longer scary Safe even during transcription Everything intuitive LiveCap becomes even more fun!



Remember: Settings are your friend. No more fear! Enjoy your transcription life! 🚀