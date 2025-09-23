 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20092625 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

The settings dialog has been completely reborn! And that annoying issue during transcription? Completely solved!

✨ New Features and Major Improvements

Settings Dialog, Complete Renewal! 🎨

"Settings won't open..." "Settings disappeared after pressing Apply..." - These nightmares are completely over.

  • Before: Settings crash when opened... too scary to touch

  • Now: Beautiful, smooth-running settings screen!

    • How? Rebuilt completely from scratch

      • Logical tab reorganization

        • Basic Settings → Output Settings → OBS Settings → VRChat Settings → Advanced Settings

          • Everything is intuitive!

    • "The settings screen is so heavy..."

      • Not anymore.

        • Lightning-fast startup with Lazy Loading technology

          • Smart system that loads only the tabs you use

Settings Lock During Transcription, Completely Implemented! 🔒

"Voice recognition stopped after changing settings..." - This tragedy will never happen again.

  • Before: Touch source settings during transcription... voice recognition dies

  • Now: Settings changes completely blocked during transcription!

    • What gets blocked?

      • Preferences menu

        • Source settings button

          • Add/Remove buttons

            • Everything grayed out!

    • "Why can't I change settings?"

      • Kind explanation via tooltip

        • "Settings cannot be changed during transcription"

          • Instantly available after stopping!

VAD Parameters Guide, Now Available! 📖

"What's VAD? How should I configure it?" We've got answers.

  • New guide button added

    • Appears in Advanced Settings tab

      • One-click documentation display

        • Detailed explanation of parameter meanings

          • Optimal values clearly explained!

🐛 Bug Fixes and Improvements

Eliminated Numerous Settings Dialog Bugs!

Did you notice? All of these have been fixed:

  • Apply button showing "widget.button_ok"

    • Complete Japanese/English support

      • All translation keys organized

        • Perfect multi-language support!

  • OBS Settings tab going blank

    • Layout system fixed

      • Content displays correctly

        • Smooth scrolling too!

  • Auto engine appearing twice

    • Duplicate check implemented

      • Engine list optimized

        • Clean selection list!

  • Error with Reset to Defaults button

    • ConfigLoader issue resolved

      • Settings reset works reliably

        • Peace of mind to return to initial state!

WhisperS2T Model Loading Issue, Completely Solved! 🔧

"WhisperS2T won't start..." - This tragedy is finally over.

  • Before: Select WhisperS2T engine → Model load error → Can't use it...

  • Now: All model sizes work reliably!

    • What was the problem?

      • Mismatch between BaseEngine and WhisperS2T model management

        • BaseEngine: Expects files in models/ directory

          • WhisperS2T: Auto-managed internally (no files needed)

    • How was it fixed?

      • Implemented WhisperS2T-specific model verification logic

        • Skip model cache check

          • Fully delegate to internal auto-management!

WhisperS2T, Perfect GPU Support Too! ⚡

"It's slow even with GPU..." - Also solved.

  • GPU optimization

    • Proper device settings propagation

      • CUDA works reliably

        • Large-v3 model blazing fast!

Background Transparency 0% Issue Fixed!

"I want it transparent..." - Now possible.

  • Full transparent background enabled

    • 0% setting properly applied

      • Completely blends into stream

        • Pro streamer quality finish!

Canary Engine Loading Issue, Completely Resolved! 🦅

"Canary model won't start..." - This pain is gone forever.

  • Before: Select Canary engine → Error occurs and load fails → Can't use it...

  • Now: Canary engine starts smoothly!

    • What was the problem?

      • Bug in model memory management

        • Fixed internal processing bug

          • Small fix, big improvement!

    • "I want to use NVIDIA's latest model..."

      • That worry is now history.

        • 4 language support (EN/DE/FR/ES)

          • Perfect for international streaming!

Model Initialization Messages, Fully Multilingual! 🌐

"Why are messages in Japanese when I'm in English mode..." - This inconsistency is completely gone.

  • Before: Loading model... "モデルをロード中..." Huh? Japanese? But I'm in English mode!

  • Now: Everything displays in beautifully unified language!

    • What changed?

      • Model initialization dialog messages are fully multilingual

        • "Checking dependencies..." (in English mode)

          • "依存関係をチェック中..." (in Japanese mode)

            • Over 60 messages translated!

    • "Settings are in English but logs are in Japanese..."

      • No more such mismatches.

        • All engines unified

          • WhisperS2T, Voxtral, Canary, ReazonSpeech, and Parakeet!

📝 Other Fixes

  • Removed deprecated WhisperS2T models (Small, Large) for cleaner UI

  • Suppressed unnecessary NVIDIA engine warning messages for cleaner output

  • Help buttons now integrated with documentation viewer

  • Button order unified to Japanese style (OK | Apply | Cancel)

  • Remove button also disabled during transcription

  • Various tooltip improvements

  • Added logging for easier troubleshooting

🎉 Summary

v2.0.9.5 is a revolution in "stability" and "usability"!

  • Settings screen no longer scary

    • Safe even during transcription

      • Everything intuitive

        • LiveCap becomes even more fun!

Remember: Settings are your friend. No more fear! Enjoy your transcription life! 🚀

Changed files in this update

