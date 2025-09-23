 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20092453 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Islanders, today’s update brings some exciting new features and improvements:

  1. 💍 Marriage with A Qiang

    You can now marry A Qiang and start a new chapter together.

  2. 💇 Hairstyle Switching Optimized

    Once you’ve crafted a hairstyle, switching back to it no longer requires extra materials.

  3. 👗 Outfit Change for Partners

    You can now dress up your partner and choose their outfits.

  4. 🛠️ Bug Fix

    Fixed an issue where gifting clothes to Xiaowan could cause the game to crash.

  5. 🌱 Planting Optimized

    Press P to quickly auto-plant crops.

✨ Thank you as always for your support and feedback. We hope you enjoy a cozy and relaxing day on Houhai Island!

