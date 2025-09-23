Dear Islanders, today’s update brings some exciting new features and improvements:
💍 Marriage with A Qiang
You can now marry A Qiang and start a new chapter together.
💇 Hairstyle Switching Optimized
Once you’ve crafted a hairstyle, switching back to it no longer requires extra materials.
👗 Outfit Change for Partners
You can now dress up your partner and choose their outfits.
🛠️ Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where gifting clothes to Xiaowan could cause the game to crash.
🌱 Planting Optimized
Press P to quickly auto-plant crops.
✨ Thank you as always for your support and feedback. We hope you enjoy a cozy and relaxing day on Houhai Island!
Changed files in this update