Dear Islanders, today’s update brings some exciting new features and improvements:

💍 Marriage with A Qiang You can now marry A Qiang and start a new chapter together. 💇 Hairstyle Switching Optimized Once you’ve crafted a hairstyle, switching back to it no longer requires extra materials. 👗 Outfit Change for Partners You can now dress up your partner and choose their outfits. 🛠️ Bug Fix Fixed an issue where gifting clothes to Xiaowan could cause the game to crash. 🌱 Planting Optimized Press P to quickly auto-plant crops.

✨ Thank you as always for your support and feedback. We hope you enjoy a cozy and relaxing day on Houhai Island!