 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20092427 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • [Crash] Added missing debug data to crash reports. Future reports will now include correct information, allowing us to collect more details on technical issues.
  • [Settings] Fixed an issue where the minus button in the volume settings would only decrease the value by 1.
  • [Enemies] Refined enemy behavior and fixed several AI issues related to mimics detection, flashlight awareness, cover usage, and last known location reporting.

Changed depots in active-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20092427
Depot 2307351
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link