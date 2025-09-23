- [Crash] Added missing debug data to crash reports. Future reports will now include correct information, allowing us to collect more details on technical issues.
- [Settings] Fixed an issue where the minus button in the volume settings would only decrease the value by 1.
- [Enemies] Refined enemy behavior and fixed several AI issues related to mimics detection, flashlight awareness, cover usage, and last known location reporting.
UPDATE 0.14.0 BETA 3 (HOTFIX)
Changed depots in active-beta branch