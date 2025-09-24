Sphericals!
Happy release day! After months of hard work, Forgotten Fragments is finally here. This game has truly been a project of the heart for our small team, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you.
🎥 Don’t miss the release trailer, it gives you a first look at the adventure that awaits:
What’s inside?
Two campaigns, two stories – enjoy the single-player journey or team up in the dedicated co-op campaign
Over 120 handcrafted levels spread across 4 worlds (combined number for singleplayer and co-op)
Challenging boss battles that test your puzzle-solving and platforming skills
Secrets & collectibles to unlock hidden levels and character skins
👾 Fun fact: During development, we had some brave interns playtest the entire co-op campaign… and they racked up 3,643 deaths in the process. Think you and your partner can do better?