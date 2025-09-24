Sphericals!

Happy release day! After months of hard work, Forgotten Fragments is finally here. This game has truly been a project of the heart for our small team, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you.

🎥 Don’t miss the release trailer, it gives you a first look at the adventure that awaits:

What’s inside?

Two campaigns, two stories – enjoy the single-player journey or team up in the dedicated co-op campaign

Over 120 handcrafted levels spread across 4 worlds (combined number for singleplayer and co-op)

Challenging boss battles that test your puzzle-solving and platforming skills

Secrets & collectibles to unlock hidden levels and character skins

👾 Fun fact: During development, we had some brave interns playtest the entire co-op campaign… and they racked up 3,643 deaths in the process. Think you and your partner can do better?

We can’t wait to see you dive in. Have fun, share your feedback, and know that we’re just as excited as you are to finally launch this adventure.

💛 From all of us: thank you for being here on day one.

✨ Check out these bundles!

Don’t miss our special Steam bundles to grab Forgotten Fragments alongside other great indie titles at a discount.