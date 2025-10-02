 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20092262 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1 is now live. Please make sure to update your game to the latest version.

VISUALS

We have made a few improvements to the visual quality of the game fixing the following:

  • Resolved previously reported collision Issues

  • Misplaced decals have now been added appropriately

  • Resolved various streaming issues causing some objects to suddenly appear and disappear from players surroundings

  • Tweaked zfight to eliminate undesirable flickering

  • Various improvements to open geometry of certain objects

GAMEPLAY & BALANCING

  • A full re-balancing for Lightning Gun bringing it more in-line with similar weapons

  • Miscellaneous tweaks to balancing on Hard / Brutal game difficulty

  • Switching between weapons now feels more responsive due to a shorter cycle delay animation

 

