Patch 1.1 is now live. Please make sure to update your game to the latest version.
VISUALS
We have made a few improvements to the visual quality of the game fixing the following:
Resolved previously reported collision Issues
Misplaced decals have now been added appropriately
Resolved various streaming issues causing some objects to suddenly appear and disappear from players surroundings
Tweaked zfight to eliminate undesirable flickering
Various improvements to open geometry of certain objects
GAMEPLAY & BALANCING
A full re-balancing for Lightning Gun bringing it more in-line with similar weapons
Miscellaneous tweaks to balancing on Hard / Brutal game difficulty
Switching between weapons now feels more responsive due to a shorter cycle delay animation
