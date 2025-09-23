 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20092227 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

◆ Significantly enhanced the effects of "Brave on the past”.

◆ Added a passive effect to the Folklore Tablet: Life in 8-4 that automatically consumes recovery items when Life reaches LV24.

(Can be toggled on/off)

Changed files in this update

Windows Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
