23 September 2025 Build 20092080 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fellow Officers,

we've just released a hotfix for the brand-new Self-Defense Update. This update fixes many of the reported issues that we laid out recently. However, as they impact console players more, we decided to release the hotfix to all platforms already instead of pushing it out in Open Beta first.

Your feedback is important: Please continue to provide feedback on features, balancing, and bugs. Feel free to send us your impressions on Discord, in the Steam Bug Forums and on our Socials.

We're still working on additional fixes as some issues turned out be quite complex. We put the ones we're currently working on beneath the changelog.

Thank you all,

Your Police Simulator Team

Changelog – Update 19.1.1

Improvements

  • Adjusted the lights again across all Patrol Cars, both at Day & Night

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

  • Fixed Officers being allowed to shoot NPC while they're surrendering

  • Fixed no drug deals happening at drug deal callouts

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed a crash related to applying Hats or Glasses in the Customization

NPC & NPV

  • Fixed multiple NPC States overlapping after warning and shooting them, leading to unintended Game Over

Patrol Cars & Gadgets

  • Fixed Winch cable disconnecting from connected vehicle when entering Patrol Car

  • Fixed Matrix Sign turning off when exiting vehicle

  • Fixed issues with MRV and MPV Unmarked Lights

Graphics & Game World

  • Fixed unintended circular shape across the screen when HDR was enabled

UI

  • Fixed Weapon Permits not working correctly and always showing the same data

  • Linked correct "Toggle Spotlights" text to gadget carousel

Localization

  • Fixed missing uniform localization

  • Fixed a German localization issue with weapon permits

Known Remaining Issues

  • Locker & Garage Edits do not save reliably, especially with reflective uniforms

  • Several issues related to missing options and unintended behavior after performing CPR

  • Further improvements needed for Self-Defense

  • MPV & MRV shaking

  • "Thief got away" message appearing constantly even though that isn't actually the case

Make sure to follow our socials to not miss anything:

