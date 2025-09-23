Fellow Officers,
we've just released a hotfix for the brand-new Self-Defense Update. This update fixes many of the reported issues that we laid out recently. However, as they impact console players more, we decided to release the hotfix to all platforms already instead of pushing it out in Open Beta first.
Your feedback is important: Please continue to provide feedback on features, balancing, and bugs. Feel free to send us your impressions on Discord, in the Steam Bug Forums and on our Socials.
We're still working on additional fixes as some issues turned out be quite complex. We put the ones we're currently working on beneath the changelog.
Thank you all,
Your Police Simulator Team
Changelog – Update 19.1.1
Improvements
Adjusted the lights again across all Patrol Cars, both at Day & Night
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Fixed Officers being allowed to shoot NPC while they're surrendering
Fixed no drug deals happening at drug deal callouts
Stability & Performance
Fixed a crash related to applying Hats or Glasses in the Customization
NPC & NPV
Fixed multiple NPC States overlapping after warning and shooting them, leading to unintended Game Over
Patrol Cars & Gadgets
Fixed Winch cable disconnecting from connected vehicle when entering Patrol Car
Fixed Matrix Sign turning off when exiting vehicle
Fixed issues with MRV and MPV Unmarked Lights
Graphics & Game World
Fixed unintended circular shape across the screen when HDR was enabled
UI
Fixed Weapon Permits not working correctly and always showing the same data
Linked correct "Toggle Spotlights" text to gadget carousel
Localization
Fixed missing uniform localization
Fixed a German localization issue with weapon permits
Known Remaining Issues
Locker & Garage Edits do not save reliably, especially with reflective uniforms
Several issues related to missing options and unintended behavior after performing CPR
Further improvements needed for Self-Defense
MPV & MRV shaking
"Thief got away" message appearing constantly even though that isn't actually the case
Make sure to follow our socials to not miss anything:
Changed files in this update