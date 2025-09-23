Fellow Officers,

we've just released a hotfix for the brand-new Self-Defense Update. This update fixes many of the reported issues that we laid out recently. However, as they impact console players more, we decided to release the hotfix to all platforms already instead of pushing it out in Open Beta first.

Your feedback is important: Please continue to provide feedback on features, balancing, and bugs. Feel free to send us your impressions on Discord, in the Steam Bug Forums and on our Socials.

We're still working on additional fixes as some issues turned out be quite complex. We put the ones we're currently working on beneath the changelog.

Thank you all,

Your Police Simulator Team

Changelog – Update 19.1.1

Improvements

Adjusted the lights again across all Patrol Cars, both at Day & Night

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed Officers being allowed to shoot NPC while they're surrendering

Fixed no drug deals happening at drug deal callouts

Stability & Performance

Fixed a crash related to applying Hats or Glasses in the Customization

NPC & NPV

Fixed multiple NPC States overlapping after warning and shooting them, leading to unintended Game Over

Patrol Cars & Gadgets

Fixed Winch cable disconnecting from connected vehicle when entering Patrol Car

Fixed Matrix Sign turning off when exiting vehicle

Fixed issues with MRV and MPV Unmarked Lights

Graphics & Game World

Fixed unintended circular shape across the screen when HDR was enabled

UI

Fixed Weapon Permits not working correctly and always showing the same data

Linked correct "Toggle Spotlights" text to gadget carousel

Localization

Fixed missing uniform localization

Fixed a German localization issue with weapon permits

Known Remaining Issues

Locker & Garage Edits do not save reliably, especially with reflective uniforms

Several issues related to missing options and unintended behavior after performing CPR

Further improvements needed for Self-Defense

MPV & MRV shaking

"Thief got away" message appearing constantly even though that isn't actually the case

