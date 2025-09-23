 Skip to content
23 September 2025
  • The Tip for each deck that could previously be seen in the deck list by hovering the difficulty indicator, can now also be seen in the Campaign menu by hovering the deck's name.



  • The button that allows you to skip ascension levels by using a small amount of Astral Dust is now slightly more highlighted, to make it easier to see. If you feel like a specific deck is too easy, it's recommended to skip ascensions to reduce the time it takes to get to Ascension 10.




Thank you for reading the patch notes and for playing the game!

Did you know? Tower Tactics 2 is in the works! Check out the Steam Page! Be sure to add it to your wishlist to not miss it! A demo is coming out this year!


