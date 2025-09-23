 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20091864 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed Show Debug Information to show bone capsules

- Added more adjusted bone capsules in order to improve on character hover and character area interaction clicks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
