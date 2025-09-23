Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue in the Korean version where text displayed incorrectly due to font problems.
- Fixed a bug where multiple vehicles could be placed simultaneously at the dismantling plant under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug where the game would not pause when entering the settings menu in certain cases.
- Fixed a bug where linked spawn points for warehouses and barracks with the Quantum Truck had to be reset after reloading the game.
- Fixed an issue where the lighthouse could not be dismantled.
Content Optimizations:
- In the unit information panel at the top-right corner, you can now hold Left Shift to multi-select for batch operations.
- Added a B key (Hold) function to stop movement, making combat smoother while moving troops.
- Added an H key shortcut to center on your base.
- Added an option in settings to adjust nighttime brightness.
- Buildings awaiting placement now show directional arrows.
- Quick groups (Ctrl + number) now support three additional slots: 8, 9, and 0.
- Increased the flight speed and attack range of rockets (RPG Angel, Missile Truck, Sherman Tank’s Katyusha ammo).
- Added a beginner tutorial for the Broadcast Station (story dialogue triggered upon first construction).
- Optimized story dialogue: now the next line will only appear after clicking.
Changed files in this update