23 September 2025 Build 20091835 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in the Korean version where text displayed incorrectly due to font problems.
  • Fixed a bug where multiple vehicles could be placed simultaneously at the dismantling plant under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would not pause when entering the settings menu in certain cases.
  • Fixed a bug where linked spawn points for warehouses and barracks with the Quantum Truck had to be reset after reloading the game.
  • Fixed an issue where the lighthouse could not be dismantled.


Content Optimizations:

  • In the unit information panel at the top-right corner, you can now hold Left Shift to multi-select for batch operations.
  • Added a B key (Hold) function to stop movement, making combat smoother while moving troops.
  • Added an H key shortcut to center on your base.
  • Added an option in settings to adjust nighttime brightness.
  • Buildings awaiting placement now show directional arrows.
  • Quick groups (Ctrl + number) now support three additional slots: 8, 9, and 0.
  • Increased the flight speed and attack range of rockets (RPG Angel, Missile Truck, Sherman Tank’s Katyusha ammo).
  • Added a beginner tutorial for the Broadcast Station (story dialogue triggered upon first construction).
  • Optimized story dialogue: now the next line will only appear after clicking.

Changed files in this update

