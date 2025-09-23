 Skip to content
23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where adventurers stuck when the Library tech [Little Flying Book] was active.
2. Fixed an issue where the Adventurer List tab did not work properly.
3. Fixed an issue where the message list was not displayed after saving/loading.
4. Fixed an issue where the Building Tech [A Little More] did not function correctly.
5. Adjusted the cost points of the Building Techs [Extreme Comfort], [Three O’Clock in the Afternoon], and [Afforestation].
6. Fixed an issue where speed hotkeys stopped working after switching from the Identity Upgrade interface.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
