1. Fixed an issue where adventurers stuck when the Library tech [Little Flying Book] was active.
2. Fixed an issue where the Adventurer List tab did not work properly.
3. Fixed an issue where the message list was not displayed after saving/loading.
4. Fixed an issue where the Building Tech [A Little More] did not function correctly.
5. Adjusted the cost points of the Building Techs [Extreme Comfort], [Three O’Clock in the Afternoon], and [Afforestation].
6. Fixed an issue where speed hotkeys stopped working after switching from the Identity Upgrade interface.
Ver.1.0.1 Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update