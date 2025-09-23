1. Fixed an issue where adventurers stuck when the Library tech [Little Flying Book] was active.

2. Fixed an issue where the Adventurer List tab did not work properly.

3. Fixed an issue where the message list was not displayed after saving/loading.

4. Fixed an issue where the Building Tech [A Little More] did not function correctly.

5. Adjusted the cost points of the Building Techs [Extreme Comfort], [Three O’Clock in the Afternoon], and [Afforestation].

6. Fixed an issue where speed hotkeys stopped working after switching from the Identity Upgrade interface.