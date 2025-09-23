 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20091580
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed (hopefully) issue where changing device (Different PCs or PC to Steam Deck) could reset the save file
Fix flicker on level change for key indicator when playing with controller

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2207441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2207442
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2207443
  • Loading history…
