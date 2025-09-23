Fixed (hopefully) issue where changing device (Different PCs or PC to Steam Deck) could reset the save file
Fix flicker on level change for key indicator when playing with controller
1.1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2207441
macOS Depot 2207442
Linux Depot 2207443
Changed files in this update