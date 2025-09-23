Gameplay & Animations
Added RootMotion to player movement for smoother transitions.
Fully reworked walk/run animations.
Fixed bug where stamina drained when stopping from a run.
Stamina now regenerates 20% faster.
Strong Attack is easier to use and now shows a charge effect.
Story & Content
Added opening cutscenes (Act II only).
Locations & Enemies
Completely redesigned Gatling Gun area.
Gatling Gun now fires once every 3 seconds when spotting the player.
Gore System is back – dismember enemy limbs if their HP drops below 300.
Shadow enemies (unseeable ones):
No longer have collision.
Do not react to gunfire sounds like other enemies.
Fixes & Improvements
Adjusted lighting in several locations.
Fixed collision issues in certain areas.
☺️ Thank you for playing
We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM
— SATORI Ent. Team
Changed files in this update