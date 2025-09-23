 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20091536 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay & Animations

  • Added RootMotion to player movement for smoother transitions.

  • Fully reworked walk/run animations.

  • Fixed bug where stamina drained when stopping from a run.

  • Stamina now regenerates 20% faster.

  • Strong Attack is easier to use and now shows a charge effect.

Story & Content

  • Added opening cutscenes (Act II only).

Locations & Enemies

  • Completely redesigned Gatling Gun area.

  • Gatling Gun now fires once every 3 seconds when spotting the player.

  • Gore System is back – dismember enemy limbs if their HP drops below 300.

  • Shadow enemies (unseeable ones):

    • No longer have collision.

    • Do not react to gunfire sounds like other enemies.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Adjusted lighting in several locations.

  • Fixed collision issues in certain areas.

☺️ Thank you for playing

We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM

SATORI Ent. Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3629551
  • Loading history…
