Hello, doctors!

Team Supre-Immune here.

We have urgently fixed the following bug that occurred after the recent update.

🔧Fixed Bug

Bug Description Fix Status Issue where the confirmation button in Early Access notice was not responding to mouse interaction ✅ Fixed

Thank you to the user who reported this issue.

We will continue to do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Please report bugs or feedback through our Discord channel or Steam forum.

We always appreciate your valuable feedback.