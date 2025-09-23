 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20091435 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, doctors!

Team Supre-Immune here.

We have urgently fixed the following bug that occurred after the recent update.

🔧Fixed Bug

Bug Description

Fix Status

Issue where the confirmation button in Early Access notice was not responding to mouse interaction

✅ Fixed

Thank you to the user who reported this issue.

We will continue to do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Please report bugs or feedback through our Discord channel or Steam forum.

We always appreciate your valuable feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3455321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link