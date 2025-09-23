Hello, doctors!
Team Supre-Immune here.
We have urgently fixed the following bug that occurred after the recent update.
🔧Fixed Bug
Bug Description
Fix Status
Issue where the confirmation button in Early Access notice was not responding to mouse interaction
✅ Fixed
Thank you to the user who reported this issue.
We will continue to do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.
Please report bugs or feedback through our Discord channel or Steam forum.
We always appreciate your valuable feedback.
Changed files in this update