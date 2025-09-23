 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20091344 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

In today's update we're adding a few decorations for your farm, a new set of emotes, and a bunch of fixes and minor improvements.

New content:

  • New decorations: Mine cart, barbeque, grill, swing chair.

  • New fences: Crystal separator and Metal torches.

  • New unlockable emotes.

Improvements:

  • Done a bunch of memory optimizations that should reduce overall memory usage (not a big problem on PC).

  • Added a new window when recycling the farm where you can choose to keep quick travel spots, and tile addons (sprinklers and glowsticks).

  • Changed farm land selection screen so they're shown on a grid.

  • Added some checks, both on client and host, to prevent speed hacks.

  • "Upgrade" button text is now changed when the shop is at max level.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed some distances not properly updating when changing Draw Distance settings while playing.

  • Fixed a memory leak every time the main menu scene was loaded.

  • Fixed floating pet bug after interacting with a pet decoration.

  • Fixed incorrect number of resources/money granted on the Collaboration Hub on Mac.

  • Fixed wall frames becoming fully white when deselecting a painting.

  • (Probably) Fixed tags being shown on text input dialogs when using full-width characters.

  • Fixed issue on Dutch language causing a softlock when there's an error while creating or joining an online session.

Today's Farm Showcase: "Can't stop taking pics" by LibraJoy (Invite Code GACRCV)

