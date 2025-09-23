In today's update we're adding a few decorations for your farm, a new set of emotes, and a bunch of fixes and minor improvements.

New content:

Improvements:

Done a bunch of memory optimizations that should reduce overall memory usage (not a big problem on PC).

Added a new window when recycling the farm where you can choose to keep quick travel spots, and tile addons (sprinklers and glowsticks).

Changed farm land selection screen so they're shown on a grid.

Added some checks, both on client and host, to prevent speed hacks.