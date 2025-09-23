In today's update we're adding a few decorations for your farm, a new set of emotes, and a bunch of fixes and minor improvements.
New content:
New decorations: Mine cart, barbeque, grill, swing chair.
New fences: Crystal separator and Metal torches.
New unlockable emotes.
Improvements:
Done a bunch of memory optimizations that should reduce overall memory usage (not a big problem on PC).
Added a new window when recycling the farm where you can choose to keep quick travel spots, and tile addons (sprinklers and glowsticks).
Changed farm land selection screen so they're shown on a grid.
Added some checks, both on client and host, to prevent speed hacks.
"Upgrade" button text is now changed when the shop is at max level.
Bugfixes:
Fixed some distances not properly updating when changing Draw Distance settings while playing.
Fixed a memory leak every time the main menu scene was loaded.
Fixed floating pet bug after interacting with a pet decoration.
Fixed incorrect number of resources/money granted on the Collaboration Hub on Mac.
Fixed wall frames becoming fully white when deselecting a painting.
(Probably) Fixed tags being shown on text input dialogs when using full-width characters.
Fixed issue on Dutch language causing a softlock when there's an error while creating or joining an online session.
Today's Farm Showcase: "Can't stop taking pics" by LibraJoy (Invite Code GACRCV)
Changed files in this update