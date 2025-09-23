Here's the version 1.0a of Tennis Elbow 4 !



After nearly 9 years of development through TEM2+TE4, I'm finally on the edge of moving on to new projects ! 🥳



It's still not the end of the road for TE4, though, and I'll still improve the game here and there in the coming years, but once this new version is stabilized, I won't work full-time on TE4 anymore.



I'll likely do the official release of the game during the Australian Open 2026, next January.



I hope you'll enjoy it, and here's the full changelog.



[color=darkblue]New Features :[/color]

- Animation : new motion-captured movement animations (if you prefer to use the Legacy ones, disable Settings -> 3D Match -> Motion-captured animations)

- Animation : now the player walks when you move left/right while preparing your service (only available when the Mocap anim are enabled)



[color=darkblue]Bug Fixes :[/color]

- Strike : the normal strike after the bounce (ie: not a volley) could end too long, even when prepared for a very long time, when standing near the net

- Animation : left players could get their animations mirrored

- World Tour : Pure Junior Players (the ones who will never make it Pro) could get an incorrect skin color

- World Tour : some Junior streaks weren't tracked at all



ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===