23 September 2025 Build 20091270 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
- Improved the accuracy and smoothness of catching items that were thrown by other players.
- When a player disconnects, their lootable items are now dropped and can be picked up by other players.
- While using the mirror to customise your character, other players are now hidden.
- Fixed a bug where the player's hair shadow would render incorrectly in first-person.

