- Improved the accuracy and smoothness of catching items that were thrown by other players.
- When a player disconnects, their lootable items are now dropped and can be picked up by other players.
- While using the mirror to customise your character, other players are now hidden.
- Fixed a bug where the player's hair shadow would render incorrectly in first-person.
Update Notes: v0.0.16
Update notes via Steam Community
