 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20091224 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's finally here! 🐶 Fights in Tight Spaces: K9 Division is out now!

In Fights in Tight Spaces: K-9 Division, Agent 11's recent successes have created an urgent demand for new muscle in the criminal underworld, a demand that an ambitious razor gang is all too happy to meet. Fortunately, Agent 11 is joined by a powerful new ally, able to help bring down this fresh threat to Section XI with a brand new movement and support attack system.
 

  • An all-new assistant system with unique abilities and movements

  • 50+ new cards

  • Two new canine starter decks

  • Remixed story mode

  • New enemies

Build Notes (1.2.11458)

  • Add support for K-9 Division DLC

  • Retrospectively add achievements for Weapon of Choice DLC

  • Updated XP thresholds for unlocking content in base game and DLCs





Changed files in this update

Fights in Tight Spaces Content Depot 1265821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link