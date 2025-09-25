It's finally here! 🐶 Fights in Tight Spaces: K9 Division is out now!
In Fights in Tight Spaces: K-9 Division, Agent 11's recent successes have created an urgent demand for new muscle in the criminal underworld, a demand that an ambitious razor gang is all too happy to meet. Fortunately, Agent 11 is joined by a powerful new ally, able to help bring down this fresh threat to Section XI with a brand new movement and support attack system.
An all-new assistant system with unique abilities and movements
50+ new cards
Two new canine starter decks
Remixed story mode
New enemies
Build Notes (1.2.11458)
Add support for K-9 Division DLC
Retrospectively add achievements for Weapon of Choice DLC
Updated XP thresholds for unlocking content in base game and DLCs
